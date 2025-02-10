Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads 5 X 2

Experience the transformative power of rose blossom in these luxurious under-eye patches.

Benefits:

Intense Hydration: The hydrogel material provides deep hydration, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.

Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Rose extract helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles and hyperpigmentation.

Reduces Puffiness and Inflammation: The cooling and soothing effect of the hydrogel helps to reduce swelling and irritation.

Promotes Relaxation: The gentle massage provided by the patches can help to reduce stress and tension.

Features:

Natural Ingredients: Enriched with pure rose blossom extract, known for its skin-soothing properties.

Hydrogel Material: Provides a comfortable and refreshing fit.

Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.

Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.

5 Pairs per Pack: Provides multiple treatments for long-lasting results.