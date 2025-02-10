Marketplace.
image 1 of Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads 5 X 2

Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads 5 X 2

No ratings yet

Write a review

£8.99

£8.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads 5 X 2
Rose Blossom Glow Hydro-Gel Eye Pads 5 x 2Experience the transformative power of rose blossom in these luxurious under-eye patches.Benefits:Intense Hydration: The hydrogel material provides deep hydration, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Rose extract helps to reduce the appearance of dark circles and hyperpigmentation.Reduces Puffiness and Inflammation: The cooling and soothing effect of the hydrogel helps to reduce swelling and irritation.Promotes Relaxation: The gentle massage provided by the patches can help to reduce stress and tension.Features:Natural Ingredients: Enriched with pure rose blossom extract, known for its skin-soothing properties.Hydrogel Material: Provides a comfortable and refreshing fit.Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.5 Pairs per Pack: Provides multiple treatments for long-lasting results.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Carrageenan, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Betaine, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Panthenol, l Paeonia Albiflora Flower Extract, Sea Salt, Mica, CI 77891, CI 75470.
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here