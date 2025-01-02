Marine Collagen Night Cream 50ml (Anti-Aging)

Marine Collagen Night Cream 50ml Experience the transformative power of marine collagen in this luxurious night cream. Benefits: Intense Hydration: Deeply moisturizes the skin, leaving it plump and supple. Improved Skin Elasticity: Boosts collagen production, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging. Antioxidant Protection: Protects the skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy and youthful glow. Nourishing Ingredients: Enriched with marine extracts, providing essential nutrients for optimal skin health. Features: Marine Collagen: A powerful ingredient that promotes collagen synthesis for firmer, more youthful skin. Lightweight texture: absorbs quickly without feeling greasy. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Parfum (Fragance).

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd