Marketplace.
image 1 of Double Collagen + Rose Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 X 2

Double Collagen + Rose Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 X 2

No ratings yet

Write a review

£11.99

£11.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Double Collagen + Rose Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 X 2
Double Collagen + Rose Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 x 2Experience the transformative power of double collagen and rose in these luxurious under-eye patches.Benefits:Intense Hydration: The hydrogel material provides deep hydration, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.Improved Skin Elasticity: Double collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.Reduces Dark Circles: Formulated to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, giving your eyes a more refreshed and youthful look.Cooling and Soothing: The hydrogel material provides a cooling and soothing effect, helping to reduce puffiness and inflammation.Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Rose extract helps to improve skin tone and reduce redness.Features:High Concentration of Collagen: Provides a powerful boost of collagen for firmer, more youthful skin.Soothing Rose Extract: Calms and soothes the delicate under-eye area.Hydrogel Material: Provides a comfortable and refreshing fit.Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.5 Pairs per Pack: Provides multiple treatments for long-lasting results.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrolyzed Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Caviar Extract, Panthenol, Collagen Amino Acids, Squalane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ubiquinone, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Archais Hypogaea (Peanut) Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Parfum (Fragrance), Propylene Glycol, Polysorbate 20, Potassium Sorbate, Disodium EDTA, Triethanoloamine, Ethylhexylglycerin
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here