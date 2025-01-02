Double Collagen + Rose Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 X 2

Experience the transformative power of double collagen and rose in these luxurious under-eye patches.

Benefits:

Intense Hydration: The hydrogel material provides deep hydration, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.

Improved Skin Elasticity: Double collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.

Reduces Dark Circles: Formulated to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, giving your eyes a more refreshed and youthful look.

Cooling and Soothing: The hydrogel material provides a cooling and soothing effect, helping to reduce puffiness and inflammation.

Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Rose extract helps to improve skin tone and reduce redness.

Features:

High Concentration of Collagen: Provides a powerful boost of collagen for firmer, more youthful skin.

Soothing Rose Extract: Calms and soothes the delicate under-eye area.

Hydrogel Material: Provides a comfortable and refreshing fit.

Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.

Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.

5 Pairs per Pack: Provides multiple treatments for long-lasting results.