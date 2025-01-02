Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 X 2

Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Hydrogel Eye Pads 5 x 2

Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in these luxurious under-eye patches.

Benefits:

Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws in and retains moisture, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.

Improved Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.

Reduces Dark Circles: Formulated to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, giving your eyes a more refreshed and youthful look.

Cooling and Soothing: The hydrogel material provides a cooling and soothing effect, helping to reduce puffiness and inflammation.

Features:

Advanced Anti-Aging Formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results.

Hydrogel Material: Provides a comfortable and refreshing fit.

Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.

Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.