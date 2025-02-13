HA & Collagen Cream 50ml (Anti-Aging)

Hyaluronic Acid & Collagen Day Cream 50ml Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in this luxurious day cream. Benefits: Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws in and retains moisture, leaving skin plump and supple. Improved Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging. Antioxidant Protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy glow. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Anti-Aging Formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic: Won't clog pores.

Ingredients

Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Caprylic Capric Triglyceride, Octocrylene, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Urea, Propylene Glycol, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Sodium Lactate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Stearic Acid (vegetable), Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Hydrolyzed Oat Protein, Sodium Hyaluronate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Arnica Montana Flower Extract, Collagen Amino Acids, Alchemilla Vulgaris Leaf Extract, Panthenol, Allantoin, Persea Gratissima Oil, Cera Alba, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Polysorbate 20, Palmitic Acid, Parfurm (Fragrance), Paraffin, Glyceryl Palmitate/Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Xanthan Gum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd