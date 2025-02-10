Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250ml

Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250ml Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in this luxurious body lotion. Benefits: Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws in and retains moisture, leaving skin plump and supple. Improved Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging. Antioxidant Protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy glow. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Anti-Aging Formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Non-Greasy Texture: Leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed without a greasy residue. 250ml for Long-Lasting Use: Provides ample product for daily use.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl, Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Prunus, Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Zinc Oxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool."

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd