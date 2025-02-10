Marketplace.
image 1 of Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250ml

Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250ml

No ratings yet

Write a review

£12.99

£12.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250ml
Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Body Lotion 250mlExperience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in this luxurious body lotion.Benefits:Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws in and retains moisture, leaving skin plump and supple.Improved Skin Elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.Antioxidant Protection: Shields the skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy glow.Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy.Features:Advanced Anti-Aging Formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results.Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.Non-Greasy Texture: Leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed without a greasy residue.250ml for Long-Lasting Use: Provides ample product for daily use.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyl, Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Octocrylene, Glycerin, Prunus, Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Zinc Oxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Hydrolyzed Collagen, Tocopheryl Acetate, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Stearate, Ceteareth-20, Imidazolidinyl Urea, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool."
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here