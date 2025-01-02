SPF 30 Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream 50ml

SPF 30 Hyaluronic Acid Day Cream 50ml Experience ultimate hydration and sun protection with this luxurious day cream. Benefits: Broad-spectrum SPF 30: Protects against harmful UVA and UVB rays, preventing sunburn and premature aging. Intense Hydration: Hyaluronic Acid draws in and retains moisture, leaving skin plump and supple. Antioxidant Protection: Shields skin from environmental damage, promoting a healthy glow. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: High-quality ingredients: Formulated with premium ingredients for optimal results. Suitable for all skin types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. Non-comedogenic: Won't clog pores. 50ml for long-lasting use.

Ingredients

"Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Hydrolyzed Manihot Esculenta Tuber Extract, Ethylhexyl Cocoate, Panthenol, Collagen Amino Acids, Ascorbic Acid, Squalane, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ubiquinone, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, Mica, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Triethanolamine, Colloidal Gold (nano), Polysorbate 20, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, CI 77891, CI 77491, """

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd