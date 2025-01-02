SKIN LIFTER BOOST COLLAGEN EYE SERUM 15m

SKIN LIFTER BOOST COLLAGEN EYE SERUM 15ml Experience the transformative power of collagen in this luxurious eye serum. Benefits: Improves Skin Elasticity: Boosts collagen production, enhancing skin firmness and reducing the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes. Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines: Helps to smooth the delicate under-eye area, creating a more youthful complexion. Hydrates and Nourishes: Provides deep hydration, leaving the under-eye skin plump and supple. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Collagen Formula: Contains a concentrated dose of collagen for maximum results. Lightweight Gel Texture: Provides a refreshing and hydrating feel. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. 15ml for Long-Lasting Use: Provides ample product for daily use.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolized Collagen, Hordeum Vulgare Seed Extract, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool.

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd