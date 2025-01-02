Anti-Aging collagen skin boost Oil Serum 30ml

Collagen Skin Lifter Boost Oil Serum 30ml Experience the transformative power of collagen in this luxurious oil serum. Benefits: Improves Skin Elasticity: Boosts collagen production, enhancing skin firmness and reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Reduces the Appearance of Fine Lines: Helps to smooth the skin, creating a more youthful complexion. Hydrates and Nourishes: Provides deep hydration, leaving skin plump and supple. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Collagen Formula: Contains a concentrated dose of collagen for maximum results. Lightweight Oil Texture: Provides a luxurious and nourishing feel. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin. 30ml for Long-Lasting Use: Provides ample product for daily use.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolized Collagen, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Limonene, Linalool.

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd