Anti-Aging Eye Patches with Vitamin C

Warda Vitamin C Under-Eye Brightening Hydrogel Patches x 3

Experience the transformative power of Vitamin C in these luxurious under-eye patches.

Benefits:

Brightens and Evens Skin Tone: Reduces dark circles and hyperpigmentation, leaving your under-eye area looking refreshed and radiant.

Boosts Collagen Production: Improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrates and Nourishes: Provides intense moisture, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.

Cooling and Soothing: The hydrogel material provides a refreshing and calming effect, reducing puffiness and inflammation.

Features:

Vitamin C-Infused Hydrogel: Delivers a concentrated dose of Vitamin C for maximum brightening benefits.

Cooling and Soothing Effect: Helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving your eyes feeling refreshed.

Easy to Use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.

Individual Packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.

3 Pairs per Pack: Provides multiple treatments for long-lasting results.