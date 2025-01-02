Hyaluronic Boost oil Serum 30ml (Anti-Aging)

Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Boost Oil Serum 30ml Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid in this luxurious oil serum. Benefits: Intense Hydration: Delivers deep moisture to the skin, leaving it plump and supple. Reduces Fine Lines: Helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a youthful complexion. Boosts Skin Elasticity: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity, reducing sagging. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Hyaluronic Acid Formula: Contains a concentrated dose of Hyaluronic Acid for maximum hydration benefits. Lightweight Oil Texture: Provides a luxurious and nourishing feel. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Punica Granatum Fruit Extract, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum, Coumarin.

