Hyaluronic Skin Moisturizer 50ml

SKIN HYDRATION BOOST HYALURONIC ACID MOISTURISER 50ml Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid in this luxurious moisturizer. Benefits: Intense Hydration: Delivers deep moisture to the skin, leaving it plump and supple. Reduces Fine Lines: Helps to smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, promoting a youthful complexion. Boosts Skin Elasticity: Enhances skin firmness and elasticity, reducing sagging. Lightweight and Absorbent: Quickly penetrates the skin without feeling greasy. Features: Advanced Hyaluronic Acid Formula: Contains a concentrated dose of Hyaluronic Acid for maximum hydration benefits. Creamy Texture: Provides a luxurious and nourishing feel. Suitable for All Skin Types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Glycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polyglyceryl-3 Distearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Xanthan Gum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Phenoxyethanol, Disodium EDTA, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Citric Acid, Parfum, Coumarin.

Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd