Marketplace.
image 1 of Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads x 5

Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads x 5

No ratings yet

Write a review

£9.99

£9.99/each

Sold and sent by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads x 5
Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads x 5Experience the transformative power of Vitamin C in these luxurious under-eye patches.Benefits:Brightens and evens skin tone: Reduces dark circles and hyperpigmentation, leaving your under-eye area looking refreshed and radiant.Boosts collagen production: Improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.Hydrates and nourishes: Provides intense moisture, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.Cooling and soothing: The hydrogel material provides a refreshing and calming effect, reducing puffiness and inflammation.Features:Vitamin C-infused hydrogel: Delivers a concentrated dose of Vitamin C for maximum brightening benefits.Cooling and soothing effect: Helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving your eyes feeling refreshed.Easy to use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.Individual packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Carrageenan, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Panthenol, Glucose, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe) Leaf Juice, Cichorium Intybus (Chicory) Root Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Fruit Extract, Ascorbic Acid, Allantoin, Parfum (Fragrance), llite, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Lactic Acid, Pantolactone, Urea, Sorbitol, Hydoxyacetophenone, Sodium Chloride, Potassium Chloride, Pentylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylgly-cerin, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Mica, CI 77891, CI 77491.
Sold by Eclat Cosmetic Ltd

View all Skincare

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here