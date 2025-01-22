Vitamin C Hydrogel Eye Pads x 5

Experience the transformative power of Vitamin C in these luxurious under-eye patches.

Benefits:

Brightens and evens skin tone: Reduces dark circles and hyperpigmentation, leaving your under-eye area looking refreshed and radiant.

Boosts collagen production: Improves skin elasticity and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Hydrates and nourishes: Provides intense moisture, plumping and smoothing the delicate under-eye skin.

Cooling and soothing: The hydrogel material provides a refreshing and calming effect, reducing puffiness and inflammation.

Features:

Vitamin C-infused hydrogel: Delivers a concentrated dose of Vitamin C for maximum brightening benefits.

Cooling and soothing effect: Helps to reduce puffiness and dark circles, leaving your eyes feeling refreshed.

Easy to use: Simply apply the patches under your eyes for a quick and effective treatment.

Individual packaging: Each patch is individually wrapped for freshness and convenience.