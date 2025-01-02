Marketplace.
Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Pro Age Eye Cream 30ml

Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Pro Age Eye Cream 30mlExperience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in this luxurious eye cream.Benefits:Intense hydration: Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deep into the skin, providing long-lasting moisture and plumping fine lines.Improved skin elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.Reduces the appearance of dark circles: Brightens the under-eye area, leaving it looking refreshed and youthful.Calms and soothes: Provides a soothing effect, reducing puffiness and inflammation.Features:Advanced anti-aging formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results.Lightweight texture: Absorbs quickly without feeling greasy.Suitable for all skin types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Coco-Caprylate/Caprate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Stearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Coffea Arabica (Coffee) Seed Extract, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Hydrolized Collagen, Caesalpinia Spinosa Fruit Extract, Kappaphycus Alvarezii Extract, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hyaluronate, Propanediol, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Xanthan Gum.
