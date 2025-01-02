Hyaluronic Acid + Collagen Pro Age Eye Cream 30ml

Experience the transformative power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen in this luxurious eye cream.

Benefits:

Intense hydration: Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deep into the skin, providing long-lasting moisture and plumping fine lines.

Improved skin elasticity: Collagen helps to strengthen skin structure, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and sagging.

Reduces the appearance of dark circles: Brightens the under-eye area, leaving it looking refreshed and youthful.

Calms and soothes: Provides a soothing effect, reducing puffiness and inflammation.

Features:

Advanced anti-aging formula: Combines the power of Hyaluronic Acid and Collagen for maximum results.

Lightweight texture: Absorbs quickly without feeling greasy.

Suitable for all skin types: Gentle enough for sensitive skin.