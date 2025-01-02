Marketplace.
Refreshing Foot Cream 100ml

Refreshing Foot Cream 100ml
Indulge your feet with our Refreshing Foot Cream, a 100ml treatment designed to soothe, hydrate, and revitalize tired feet. Enriched with nourishing ingredients, this foot cream helps to soften rough skin, reduce dryness, and provide lasting moisture. Its invigorating formula absorbs quickly, leaving your feet feeling refreshed, smooth, and rejuvenated. Ideal for daily use or after a long day on your feet, this cream helps to restore comfort and pamper your feet.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua (Water), Paraffinum Liquidum, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Alcohol Denat., Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Menthol, Sodium Lauroyl Glutamate, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopherol, Citric Acid, Beta-Sitosterol, Squalene.
