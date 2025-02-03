Halilit Giant Rainbomaker 40cm

The Giant Rainbomaker is a real, durable musical instrument which recreates the soft sound of falling rain.

By turning the Rainbomaker, baby will be able to watch as the colourful beads cascade through the tube, creating fascinating sounds and visual effects that will delight young children.

Measuring 40cm in length, the Giant Rainbomaker is strong, durable and comfortable to hold.

