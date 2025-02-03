Marketplace.
image 1 of Infantino Water Wand

Infantino Water Wand

No ratings yet

Write a review

£6.49

£6.49/each

Sold and sent by Baby City

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Infantino Water Wand
Baby will love spending hours in the bath with this visually engaging bath toy for fun water play.Introducing the concept of gravity, little ones can fill it with water and watch it spin and trickle down the wand, sprinkling back into the tub.Features: Fun to see the water flowing from either end going through the coloured propeller, Nice translucent water castle shape, Fun bath time toys for scooping and pouring, Easy for little hands to grip and make a splash
Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here