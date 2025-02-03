Munchkin Ocean Squirters 8Pk

This set of eight colourful ocean squirts is guaranteed to keep bath boredom at bay! With the Ocean™ buddies, your little one can create stories of deep water fun while learning animal names like penguin, seahorse, starfish, and more. Each brightly-coloured bath toy floats, squirts water, and is sized just right for little hands to grasp and squeeze. The clear canister provides easy storage and makes it a great baby or toddler gift, too! Introduce all eight toys at once for an exciting ocean adventure, or surprise your little diver with a new bath friend each day. Either way, bath time is sure to go swimmingly! Features: Includes 8 different water-squirting, floating ocean friends Encourages learning and imaginative play Great for underwater bubbles and bath games Squirters come in a clear canister for easy storage and gifting Easy for little hands to grasp Endless bath time squirting fun Bright and vibrant interactive colours Ideal for babies 9+ months

Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)