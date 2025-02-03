Marketplace.
image 1 of Munchkin Ocean Squirters 8Pk

Munchkin Ocean Squirters 8Pk

No ratings yet

Write a review

£10.20

£10.20/each

Sold and sent by Baby City

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Munchkin Ocean Squirters 8Pk
This set of eight colourful ocean squirts is guaranteed to keep bath boredom at bay! With the Ocean™ buddies, your little one can create stories of deep water fun while learning animal names like penguin, seahorse, starfish, and more. Each brightly-coloured bath toy floats, squirts water, and is sized just right for little hands to grasp and squeeze. The clear canister provides easy storage and makes it a great baby or toddler gift, too! Introduce all eight toys at once for an exciting ocean adventure, or surprise your little diver with a new bath friend each day. Either way, bath time is sure to go swimmingly!Features:Includes 8 different water-squirting, floating ocean friendsEncourages learning and imaginative playGreat for underwater bubbles and bath gamesSquirters come in a clear canister for easy storage and giftingEasy for little hands to graspEndless bath time squirting funBright and vibrant interactive coloursIdeal for babies 9+ months
Sold by Baby City (Baby City Ltd)

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here