OHS 5kg Foldable Over Door Concertina Laundry Airer Drying Rack - White

A versatile and space-efficient drying solution for your laundry needs that holds up to 5kg in weight. With a generous 5 meters of drying space, this over-the-door airer easily unfolds to accommodate a variety of clothes. The white finish adds a touch of modernity and seamlessly blends into any living space. Designed to hang conveniently over doors, this concertina airer is an excellent space-saving option, ideal for apartments or homes with limited floor space. Its compact and foldable design ensures easy storage when not in use. Size: H125 x W50 x D28cm.

Up to 5 metres of drying space Suitable for keeping floor spaces clear Environmentally friendly option for drying clothing

