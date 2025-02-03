Nicola Spring Reed Diffuser - 200ml - Sandalwood & Jasmine

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Encapsulate the essence of a serene escapade abroad with the Sandalwood & Jasmine Reed Diffuser. Notes of citrus and jasmine seamlessly blend with the oaky scents of amber and vanilla beans, creating fruitful flavours that will instantly transport you to an exotic adventure.

The base of this reed diffuser is crafted from a slow-evaporating solvent which is designed to stay fragrant for up to 70 days. Pair with our range of matching scented candles to truly enrich your home with our Nicola Spring scents.