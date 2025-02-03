Argon Tableware Glass Jam Jars with Green Gingham Lids - 150ml - Pack of 6

These 150ml Jam Jars from Argon Tableware will provide the perfect pantry-friendly presentation piece for your homemade preserves, pickles, dressings or any other culinary creations to which your hands may fancy turning!

The classic octagonal shape packs these trusty containers full of vintage charm and character, whilst also allowing for easy stacking on shelves or market stalls as well as preventing your jars from rolling off the kitchen counter should they suffer a knock.

Each jar comes with a wide-mouth opening for easy access - why not use your jars as a quirky serving vessel for cocktails, breakfast oats, appetisers or decadent layered desserts?

PLEASE NOTE: Your jars should be sterilised before use for best performance.