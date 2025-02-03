Marketplace.
image 1 of Alivio Teddy Rocking White Chair for Nursery, Comfy Rocking Armchair with High Backrest

Alivio Teddy Rocking White Chair for Nursery, Comfy Rocking Armchair with High Backrest

No ratings yet

Write a review

£109.99

£109.99/each

Sold and sent by Hirix International Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

Alivio Teddy Rocking White Chair for Nursery, Comfy Rocking Armchair with High Backrest

Introducing the Teddy Rocking White Chair—the perfect blend of style and comfort for your nursery. This charming rocking armchair is designed with a high backrest, offering excellent support for your back and shoulders. It's ideal for nursing mothers or simply enjoying relaxing moments with your little one.
Crafted with plush teddy fabric, this chair provides a soft, cozy seating experience, enveloping you in comfort. The elegant white color adds a serene touch to any nursery décor, while the gentle rocking motion soothes and calms both parent and baby. Elevate your space with the Teddy Rocking White Chair, a functional and stylish addition that promises comfort, style, and relaxation.

Sold by Hirix International Ltd

View all Living Room Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here