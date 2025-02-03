Nikko Omni X - Graphite 11 Inch RC Car

The unique wheel-in-wheel construction gives driving and drifting another dimension like you never experienced before! 3 instant access action buttons for even more special actions. Omni X delivers superior performances through a powerful 6.4 v LiFePo4 battery pack with USB charging , dual motor and 4 wheel drive. Suits ages 6 years plus

With high crash resistance tolerance Has a 2.4Ghz remote control Suits ages 6 years plus

