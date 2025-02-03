Nikko Rock CrushR 13 Inch RC Car - Green

Tear up the terrain with the new Nikko Rock CrushR R/C. With it's patented Auto-Expanding wheels, you'll have the grip to crush any course. The reticulating arms of the Rock CrushR automatically reach out to grip the terrain to give you unparalled performance. With its powerful built in USB quick charge Lithium Polymer battery you've got the tech to leave the competition in the dust, straight out of the box. Suits ages 6 years plus,

With a quick charge battery Has auto expanding wheels Suits ages 6 years plus

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)