Nikko VaporizR XT 12 Inch RC Car - Green

The New Nikko VaporizR XT is a true go anywhere RC – dirt, mud, snow, and water. The VaporizR XT rear four-wheel drive power and amphibious ability conquers every terrain – even letting you go on water at speeds of up to 9.3 mph. Now with USB recharging and the power of its lithium polymer quick charge battery, you’ll be charged up and ready to run in no time at all. Comes with a 2.4GHz remote control that enables 10 + player racing and has a range of 40 metres. The remote control requires 3 x AAA batteries (suppled). Suits ages 6 years plus.

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)