Nikko VelociTrax 11 Inch RC Car - Red

Terrain and obstacles are no match for the Nikko Velocitrax. This rugged RC vehicle has a 360-degree spin capability and is ultra manoeuvrability. And can even climb gradients of up to 45 degrees. No matter the conditions, the Velocitrax is ready. It has a maximum speed of up to 9 mph and comes with a full function 2.4GHz remote control capable of 10 + player racing and has a range of 40 metres, requires 3 x AAA batteries. It has a built-in USB recharging cable and the power of its lithium polymer quick charge battery, you’ll be charged up and ready to run in no time at all. Suits ages 6 years plus.

With a quick charge battery Has a 360 degree spin capability Suits ages 6 years plus

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)