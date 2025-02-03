Zero Twist Egyptian Cotton Face Cloths Pack of 4 - Cream

Our premium Egyptian face towels are crafted with perfection for luxury and durability. Made from the finest 500gsm cotton pile providing softness, strength and excellent absorbency.

Zero Twist is a method of binding cotton fibres that creates extra softness. Instead of spinning and twisting cotton fibres together in the traditional way, Zero Twist towels are bound using a water-soluble fibre that dissolves during fabric finishing.

The untwisted yarns give an exceptionally soft feel, making them perfect for sensitive skin, and they are guaranteed to remain soft wash after wash.