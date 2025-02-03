Marketplace.
image 1 of Bamboo Face Cloths Pack of 2 - Sage Green

Bamboo Face Cloths Pack of 2 - Sage Green

Choose our Bamboo Face Cloths to add a touch of luxury to your bathroom.The bamboo fabric blended with high-quality cotton makes for a luxuriously soft quality towel that will last wash after wash. Bamboo fibres are naturally anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, odour resistant and hypo-allergenic - this towel is perfect for people with sensitive skin.Bamboo is a naturally sustainable resource; even without the use of pesticides, it is one of the planet’s fastest and densely growing plants. It is a natural cellulose fibre that is converted into yarns without the addition of chemicals and is 100% biodegradable.This makes bamboo towels the perfect eco-friendly alternative to standard cotton towels. It also comes with benefits, such as requiring less water to wash and less time to dry - saving water and energy.
anti bacterialhypo allergenicabsorbent
