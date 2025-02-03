Phoenix Fitness Pink Kettlebell 4KG

Get your fitness goals on track with Phoenix Fitness Vinyl Kettlebell Our pink kettlebell weight is the perfect all-in-one exercise equipment for a full-body workout, whether you're hitting the gym or training at home.

Our vinyl kettlebell helps you target different muscle groups through its ability to be flung, lifted and pushed, providing a great way to improve fitness, burn calories to aid weight loss and develop core strength. The comfortable design and balanced weight make it an ideal choice for any workout routine for women.

The Phoenix Fitness pink kettlebell is constructed with extremely durable vinyl and features an ergonomic handle and non-slip grip for a secure and safe workout. Additionally, it is easy to clean and can be used both indoors & outdoors. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, this kettlebell is the perfect choice for a heart-pumping workout!