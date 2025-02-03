Myga Iron Kettlebell 12kg

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Myga Kettlebells are a highly useful and versatile piece of workout equipment and are great for core stability. They provide a full body workout and utilise different muscle groups at the same time through their ability to be flung, lifted, and pushed. Kettlebells have shown to help reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training in general helps to improve balance and co-ordination.

The Myga Kettlebells are a highly useful and versatile piece of workout equipment and are great for core stability. They provide a full body workout and utilise different muscle groups at the same time through their ability to be flung, lifted, and pushed. Kettlebells have shown to help reduce body fat, increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training in general helps to improve balance and co-ordination.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.