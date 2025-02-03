Marketplace.
Phoenix Fitness Skull Kettlebell 20KG
Take your workout to another level with our Skull Kettlebone Kettlebells. Boasting a striking skull design, these cool Kettlebone Kettlebells are not for the faint-hearted and add a hardcore element to your home gym. Our sturdy cast iron kettlebells are perfect for cardio, strength and core workouts. Available in a range of weights including 12kg, 16kg, 20kg and 24kg, these kettlebells provide intensity to help you challenge yourself and progress in your fitness plan. The wide, ergonomic handles provide a comfortable and safe grip so you can take your workouts to the next level confidently with swings and snatches, whilst the flat base prevents rolling and makes them easy to store.
