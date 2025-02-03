Skye & Murphy Superfood 65 Scottish Salmon Small Breed Dog - 6kg

Skye and Murphy Superfood 65 Scottish Salmon Small Breed Dog

Skye & Murphy is a superfood for dogs of all shapes, sizes, sensitivities and sensibilities produced right here in Great Britain. Made not only with British ingredients (and a pawful of love) but completely FREE of grain, it’s the #1 food for happy tummies and wagging tails! Grain is the most common allergen for canines, so we cut it out completely to deliver our dogs a mouth-watering meal they’re sure to enjoy. And available in a range of familiar yet fantastic flavours, this is the superfood for the fussiest of furry friends. Skye & Murphy is named in honour of the dutiful dogs of the HugglePets co-founders. For the Pickiest of Pups. Key Features & Benefits: 65% Total Salmon – Rich in essential Amino Acids, Vitamins & Minerals to support everyday health and well-being Superfood Blend – A blend of 5 carefully selected superfoods each with their own unique benefits Naturally Occurring Collagen – Found in freshly prepared ingredients, Collagen helps to maintain healthy joints and skin. Digestive Health – Pre – biotics MOS & FOS which are beneficial for the growth of healthy guy bacteria and support digestion Minimum 35% Freshly Prepared Scottish Salmon – Responsibly sourced and highly digestible protein source

Pack size: 6kg

Ingredients

65% Salmon (35% Freshly Prepared Scottish Salmon, 22% Dried Salmon, 5% Salmon Oil, 3% Salmon Gravy), Sweet Potato, Beans, Beet Pulp, Omega 3 Supplement, Dried Superfood Blend* (Including Dill, Spinach, Fennel, Asparagus, Tomato), Minerals, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS, 192 mg/kg), Glucosamine (170 mg/kg), Methylsulfonylmethane (170 mg/kg), Chondroitin Sulphate (125 mg/kg), Mannanoligosaccharides (MOS, 48 mg/kg), Nucleotides, Olive Extract (0.01%)

Allergy Information

Contains: See ingredients for full composition listing May Contain: See ingredients for full composition listing

Sold by HugglePets (PGO Trade UK LTD)