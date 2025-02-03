Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Compact Loveseat Sofa w/ Storage and Wood Legs Light Grey

HOMCOM Compact Loveseat Sofa w/ Storage and Wood Legs Light Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£164.99

£164.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Compact Loveseat Sofa w/ Storage and Wood Legs Light Grey
Experience comfort and handiness with this HOMCOM two-seater sofa with storage. Sponge filling and cotton-blend polyester makes it a piece to sink into. Inside storage for keeping small items tucked away out of sight. The wooden frame and legs ensure strong support. A simple piece, suitable for every home.
Compact loveseat size for small space;Under-seat storage with handle to lift up easily;Cotton upholstery with tufting design;
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Office & Gaming Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here