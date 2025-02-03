HOMCOM Compact Loveseat Sofa w/ Storage and Wood Legs Light Grey

Experience comfort and handiness with this HOMCOM two-seater sofa with storage. Sponge filling and cotton-blend polyester makes it a piece to sink into. Inside storage for keeping small items tucked away out of sight. The wooden frame and legs ensure strong support. A simple piece, suitable for every home.

Compact loveseat size for small space; Under-seat storage with handle to lift up easily; Cotton upholstery with tufting design;

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD