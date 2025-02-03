HOMCOM Modern Kitchen Cupboard Storage Organiser, Microwave Cabinet

Come and look at the special designed kitchen dresser from HOMCOM! Equipped with 2 storage with board inside and 3 drawers helps you store so many things and make them well organized. The larder cupboard can be placed in any room like kitchen, living room or study. Anti-toppling design and Cable management system provide you a better user experience. Don't hesitate and take it home!

One buffet and one hutch, our storage cabinet has 2 cabinets Features an anti-toppling design and can be fixed Cable management system prevents your wires

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD