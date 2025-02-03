Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Freestanding Kitchen Cupboard, Storage Cabinet w/ Doors, Drawer

HOMCOM Freestanding Kitchen Cupboard, Storage Cabinet w/ Doors, Drawer

No ratings yet

Write a review

£199.99

£199.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Freestanding Kitchen Cupboard, Storage Cabinet w/ Doors, Drawer
A multi-storage kitchen dresser which gives you multi-storage space: this HOMCOM pantry cupboard. It features top and bottom cupboards, a drawer and open middle shelf
each cupboard comes with a three-level adjustable shelf so you can fit in smaller and larger pieces. A clean white colour for a modern look, this kitchen larder cupboard is complete with silver-coloured handles for a sleek look.
Clean white surfaces and minimal silver handlesMultiple doors, a slide-out drawer for storingAn open grey countertop shelf
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here