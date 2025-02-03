HOMCOM Freestanding Kitchen Cupboard, Storage Cabinet w/ Doors, Drawer

A multi-storage kitchen dresser which gives you multi-storage space: this HOMCOM pantry cupboard. It features top and bottom cupboards, a drawer and open middle shelf

each cupboard comes with a three-level adjustable shelf so you can fit in smaller and larger pieces. A clean white colour for a modern look, this kitchen larder cupboard is complete with silver-coloured handles for a sleek look.

Clean white surfaces and minimal silver handles Multiple doors, a slide-out drawer for storing An open grey countertop shelf

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD