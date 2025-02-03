HOMCOM Kitchen Storage Cabinet Wooden Cupboard Organizer, White

Allow simple beauty into your home, whilst keeping everything stored and organised with this kitchen dresser from HOMCOM. Made from particle board, the structure is solid and durable, featuring drawers, cupboard and a large open compartment in the middle - giving you plenty of storage and holding room. A 3-level adjustable shelf sits inside each cupboard, allowing you to organise various items. The kitchen larder cupboard is finished with 4 legs for balance and polished handles for a sleek look.

Clean white colour and boxy shape Three-level adjustable shelf in both cupboards Made from particleboard, solid and durable

