HOMCOM Freestanding Kitchen Storage Cabinet w/ Drawers, Cupboards

This HOMCOM pantry cupboard is an ideal solution for any kitchen. Made from MDF and with particleboard reinforced backboards, it is ideal for storing all your kitchen items from accessories, utensils, dry good and even your cookbooks. The free standing kitchen unit has 4 doors with 3 adjustable shelves for you to position as required. The door handles and knobs are having a brushed nickel finish, giving the unit elegance and style. This is a great unit to have to match any room décor.

A storage drawer and two door cabinets Come with 3 adjustable shelves Anti-tilt strap for increased safety

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD