HOMCOM Free Standing Wooden Wine Rack 42 Bottles Holders, Natural

For the wine lovers: look to this HOMCOM seven-tier storage rack. It effortlessly holds up 42 bottles, so whether you have plenty of vino already, or are planning to build up your collection, this is for you. Made from pine wood, this small wine rack is a durable and supportive, with a painted finish for gentle protection. Leave how it is, or customise to your liking. Slim wine rack comes with anti-tipping straps for safety.

Holds up to 42 bottles Crafted from pine wood for a sturdy build Anti-tipping feature enhances safety

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD