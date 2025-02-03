Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Free Standing Wine Rack 16 Bottle Holders, Bamboo Display Shelf

HOMCOM Free Standing Wine Rack 16 Bottle Holders, Bamboo Display Shelf

No ratings yet

Write a review

£22.99

£22.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Free Standing Wine Rack 16 Bottle Holders, Bamboo Display Shelf
Save space and stay organized with this bamboo wine storage rack from HOMCOM. 4-Tier compact design allows it to save a lot of space and can hold up to 16 wine bottles. Made of hard-wearing bamboo, the freestanding bar shelves provide a natural and warm look and is suitable for everyday use. This display shelf is a must-have for those looking to start their first wine collection or for more experienced collectors.
16 wine bottle holdersNatural styleConstructed of bamboo
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here