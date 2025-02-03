HOMCOM Kitchen Trolley Utility Cart on Wheels w/ Rubberwood Top

Whether it’s for a helping hand at parties, or extending room in the kitchen every day, look to this island cabinet from HOMCOM. It is fitted with four wheels to move easily. Features a drawer and two open shelves for plenty of storage and holding room of food, crockery and bottles. The towel rack on the side means you can hang a dishcloth in a memorable spot. Finished with a solid rubber wood top for easy and solid preparation space.

Handy drawer for small accessories 2 Open shelves provide ample storage Equipped with a towel rack for extra storage

