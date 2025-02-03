HOMCOM Multi-Use Kitchen Trolley w/ Baskets, Drawer, Worktop, White

Looking to maximize your kitchen? Need a kitchen storage cart for your apartment or dorm room that won't take up tons of space? This kitchen storage cart features a compact and simple design that can be fit into various styles of decorations. Four slide-out metal baskets offer lots of storage of dry food, fruits and vegetables. Side racks are great for spices and the top drawer for cutlery and utensils and four wheels to ensure easy and smooth movement across the floor.

Made from a MDF and pine wood 1 drawer, 2 side racks and 4 slide-out baskets Four rolling wheels for easy movement

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD