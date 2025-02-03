HOMCOM Kitchen Storage Trolley, Rolling Island, Locking Wheels

This versatile rolling kitchen trolley serving cart from HOMCOM is a perfect addition to your home. With 1 worktop, 1 drawer, 1 Two-tier cupboard, 2 storage shelves, this wood kitchen trolley offers lots of storage space for various utensils. It can be used as an island within your kitchen or for added storage in the bathroom, dining room, garage, laundry room, nursery, or the bedroom. Add a modern natural touch to your living space with this classic rolling kitchen trolley !

Features black worktop and oak cart body 1 worktop, 1 drawer, 1 Two-tier cupboard The shelf height can be adjusted to 3 levels

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD