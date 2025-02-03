HOMCOM Kitchen Trolley Utility Cart w/ Wheel, Wine Rack, Open Shelf

Organise your kitchen with our HOMCOM bar carts for the home. The frame, made from MDF, is stable and reliable for everyday use and features a drawer, two open shelves, a wine rack and a cupboard. A marble-effect tabletop of this rolling drink cart provides extra preparation room. A must-have companion in your home.

Modern design, with marble-effect countertop Wine rack, two shelves, drawer and side cupboard Four wheels to move easily, even when full

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD