HOMCOM Rolling Kitchen Island Cart w/ Rubber Wood Top, Towel Rack

Looking to maximize your kitchen space? This kitchen island features a simple modern design and can be fit into various styles of decorations. Comes with 2 easy-glide drawers, 2 concealed cabinets, a towel bar, and a spice rack. This kitchen island cart has a compact design and great storage capabilities, it will give you a perfect user experience. Upgrade your kitchen today with our HOMCOM rolling kitchen island cart.

An aesthetic look and can be fit into a kitchen 2 easy-glide drawers, 2 concealed cabinets Providing ample storage for all kinds of kitchen

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD