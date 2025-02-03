HOMCOM Mobile Serving Trolley, Pine Wood, Rolling Wheels, White

Whether you need this for your home, café, restaurant or pub, this four-wheel serving trolley is perfect for helping you move items easily. In a three-tier design, it has plenty of space, making it very easy for you to move multiple things together. Four smooth rolling casters ensure it is easy to push and pull, with two locking brakes so it doesn’t move and will stay stationery if needs be. Made from MDF, the shelves are easy to clean and complement the strong and durable natural pine wood frame for a stylish addition to all style environments.

Provides lots of storage and transportation space Top tray is removable Allows you to move the cart easily

