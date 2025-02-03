HOMCOM Drop-Leaf Kitchen Trolley w/ 3 Baskets, Drawer, 6 Wheels, White

Add extra storage to your home with this rolling kitchen cabinet from HOMCOM. Designed with functionality in mind, it features three steel drawers for keeping vegetables, fruit, plates etc. in, with the top drawer perfect for utensils and cutlery. An oak tone countertop provides extra holding and productivity room, with its drop-leaf design expanding when more space is required. Six onmi-directional wheels allow this piece to move around smoothly without marking your floor. Maximise your space with minimal effort.

Features a top drawers for cutlery and utensils Three sliding metal baskets with easy-grip handles Ideal for small kitchens

