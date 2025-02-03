HOMCOM Kitchen Cart on Wheels Trolley w/ Embossed Door Panel, Drawer

Not happy with a Marketplace item? You can request a return and refund online up to 30 days after the delivery date. You'll need to return the item to the Marketplace partner. Our returns policy

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This serving cart is an ideal option for your home parties. Complete with wheels, this cart can roll from room to room for convenience. A handy drawer, a concealed cabinet, 3-tier open shelf and a towel rack provide lots of storage for your kitchen and dining essentials. Bring a functional helper to your kitchen space with this kitchen cart.

This serving cart is an ideal option for your home parties. Complete with wheels, this cart can roll from room to room for convenience. A handy drawer, a concealed cabinet, 3-tier open shelf and a towel rack provide lots of storage for your kitchen and dining essentials. Bring a functional helper to your kitchen space with this kitchen cart.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.