HOMCOM Freestanding Pantry Cupboard Storage Cabinet, Home Organizer

There's no such thing as enough kitchen storage. Ready to make your decision to maximise their storage with the free standing kitchen unit? Made of engineered wood to ensure reinforced strength and stability, this 184cm tall storage cabinet showcasing a top a bottom cabinet with 3 adjustable shelves, alongside a slide-out drawer in the middle which is ideal for storing cutlery. Let modern-looking beauty take centre stage in your home with this kitchen dresser from HOMCOM.

A top and bottom cabinet and a slide-out drawer Providing plenty of room to store and organise Reinforced strength to ensure durability

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD