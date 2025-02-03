HOMCOM Kitchen Storage Trolley w/ Wood Top, Cupboard Drawer, Rail

Organise your kitchen with this stylish rolling cart from HOMCOM. The frame, made from MDF, is durable and reliable for everyday use, and is made into a design which features three open side shelves, a cupboard, a top drawer and a side hanging rail. A wooden tabletop provides extra preparation room. A compact and functional piece which is a must-have companion in your home.

it makes unit easy to move around Ensures durable structure for continual everyday use Features three open side shelves

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD