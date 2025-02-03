HOMCOM 3-Tier Home Trolley Kitchen Storage w/ Steel Bars, White

This movable trolley from HOMCOM is the perfect piece for your kitchen, living room and beyond. Made from a blend of MDF and pine wood for a solid and durable structure, it is made into a three-tier design for plenty of storage room. Stainless steel bars and panels of wood prevent items falling off the trays, castor wheels ensure smooth movement whilst moving around.

Ensures plenty of room for storing all you need Ensures durable structure for continual everyday use Omnidirectional so they do not get stuck

Sold by MH STAR UK LTD