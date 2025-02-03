Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 3-Tier Home Trolley Kitchen Storage w/ Steel Bars, White

HOMCOM 3-Tier Home Trolley Kitchen Storage w/ Steel Bars, White

No ratings yet

Write a review

£26.99

£26.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM 3-Tier Home Trolley Kitchen Storage w/ Steel Bars, White
This movable trolley from HOMCOM is the perfect piece for your kitchen, living room and beyond. Made from a blend of MDF and pine wood for a solid and durable structure, it is made into a three-tier design for plenty of storage room. Stainless steel bars and panels of wood prevent items falling off the trays, castor wheels ensure smooth movement whilst moving around.
Ensures plenty of room for storing all you needEnsures durable structure for continual everyday useOmnidirectional so they do not get stuck
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Kitchen & Dining Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here